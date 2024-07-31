A multi-medal victory: UAE-based Pinoy talents shine at WCOPA 2024

Filipinos have once again proven that their talents reach far beyond their homeland with their outstanding performance at the World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA 2024).

Representing the UAE Team while carrying the heart and spirit of a true Filipino, these Filipino artists were able to secure multiple awards for both countries at the international talent competition held in Long Beach, California.

Marc Samuel Antillion

Bagging five medals in the competition, Marc Samuel Antillion showed that Filipino talent is world-class. He secured a silver medal in the Junior Semi-Finalist category and earned four additional medals from his six entries: gold in Pop with Self Accompaniment, silver in Jazz, and bronze in both Country and Gospel.

Reflecting on his experience, Marc expressed his gratitude to everyone who supported him in any way, especially those who helped him financially. “To my vocal coach, Elmar Jan Bolano, to UAE National Director, Sir Elipas Sibua, and to Kuya Pau and Kuya Bryalle for their dedication and assistance to all the delegates, to the whole Team UAE and of course to my family, congratulations to all of us!”

Martinus Miguel

The 12-year-old prodigy Martinus Miguel also bagged multiple medals at WCOPA 2024, winning four gold in the Vocal Gospel, Vocal Contemporary, Gospel with Self Accompaniment, and Vocal R&B Soul Jazz.

He also clinched two silver medals in the categories Instrumental Open and KEM Trio Contemporary, alongside Erinne Lopez from India and Khalifa Budiarsya from Indonesia; and a bronze medal in Vocal Open.

He also secured a gold medal as a Junior Grand Finalist and emerged as division champion in Gospel with Self Accompaniment.

Mother and son duo

Committed to music education, Sheryl Alviz shares her passion to young musical talents, as well as her son John Paul Aviz, who has become a pianist, songwriter, and music producer.

Together, the mother-and-son duo made a remarkable impact at WCOPA 2024, winning eight medals.

They earned five gold medals in the Gospel, Original Works, Open, Opera, and Broadway categories, and secured silver medals in Pop and Country, as well as for being a semi-finalist. They also triumphed as division champions in Opera and Broadway.

The Castle

Lexus Castillo and Lorin Castillo also graced the WCOPA 2024 with their performance as the dynamic sibling dance duo.

They won the gold medal as Junior Grand Finalists and were named division champions in Dance Hip Hop.

Additionally, they secured gold medals in both Dance Hip Hop and Open Dance categories, along with a silver medal in Modeling Photo.

Patrick Morales

Also gracing the WCOPA 2024 is a doctor in profession but a musician at heart.

Besides specializing in neurodevelopmental physiotherapy, Patrick Morales also pursues his passion for music.

He continues to achieve his musical dreams on the international stage, where he earned a bronze medal in Vocal Contemporary.

Peter Rosalita

His journey in the music industry, including his notable appearance in America’s Got Talent, Peter Rosalita proves that he is a “Rising Young Singer,” and now he continues to shine at WCOPA 2024.

He won five gold medals in Vocal Broadway, Vocal Gospel, Vocal Open, Vocal Opera, and Vocal Rock, and earned silver medals in Vocal Pop and Vocal Jazz. Additionally, Rosalita secured a silver medal as a semi-finalist, a gold medal as a Junior Grand Finalist, and was hailed division champion in Rock.

Zairah Ragat

As a dedicated student, Zairah Ragat is not only excelling academically but also musically.

Her talent was highlighted as she became the division champion in Vocals with Self-Accompaniment in Broadway.

Ragat also secured a gold medal as a Junior Grand Finalist and a silver medal as a Semi-Finalist. Additionally, she earned a gold medal in Vocal Gospel and a silver medal in Modeling Formal.