Heart Evangelista renews contract with GMA Network

Kapuso fashion icon Heart Evangelista has renewed her contract with GMA Network.

Heart expressed her gratitude to the network for allowing her to do the things she wanted in her career.

GMA president and CEO Gilberto R. Duavit, Jr., executive vice president and chief financial officer Felipe S. Yalong, senior vice president for entertainment group Lilybeth Rasonable, and senior vice president for programming and talent management Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes attended the contract signing together with her manager, Gigi Lara.

“I just want to thank everybody here. Because they were with me through the hardest times. When I moved to GMA, I didn’t know what to offer,” she said.

“My bosses said that I bring so much life or all the praises that they would say today to me, but when they accepted me and gave me one of my biggest contracts, I hadn’t proven anything and I’m very, very grateful,” Heart added.

She also thanked those she was able to work with in the network.

“Whatever I had, I would like to bring it back because this is where I feel like I truly began being myself. It is very rare to be with people who won’t just give you roles. They will allow you to celebrate your biggest role. Which is being myself, not just being myself, but they actually gave me wings where I can do whatever I want, so thank you so much to GMA. I am thankful to all of you,” she said.

Heart said the next few years would be colorful for her.

“The next few years will be very colorful, even more colorful, with all the projects and people working with them,” she added.