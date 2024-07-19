Vice Ganda removes wig on It’s Showtime to support contestant with alopecia

Television host Vice Ganda turned emotional after showing support to an ‘Expecially For You’ contestant suffering from alopecia.

“Wala akong hair. Naka-wig lang ako. Nagkakaruon ako ng insecurity — baka mas deserve niya yung iba,” April said tearfully as she recounted her reasons why she broke up

with her ex.

Alopecia is an autoimmune disease that “can be the result of heredity, hormonal changes, medical conditions or a normal part of aging,” according to Mayo Clinic.

April said her condition had a big impact on her self-esteem.

“Sobrang laking impact ng insecurity ng pagkatao ko po. Parang ang baba ko po, ‘yun ‘yung tingin ko sa sarili ko. Mababa po kasi sa sobrang dami kong problem, tapos ganto pa ‘ko. Pero laban lang po,” she said.

Vice then hugged April and opened up about feeling insecure too.

“Nung nalalagasan na rin ako ng buhok sa stress, sobra ‘yung insecurity ko,” Vice admitted.

“Hindi lahat ng nagsusuot ng wig gusto lang umara o lumandi or for aesthetic purposes. This wig gives us power. This gives us strength and hope and energy,” Vice added.

Vice said it took a while before she accepted her fate.

“Nakakapraning talaga ‘yan pero sa dulo, hindi siya tungkol sa buhok eh. Tungkol ‘yan sa uri ng pagmamahal na mabibigay mo sa sarili mo tsaka sa ibang tao. At ‘yung pagmamahal na ‘yun, bumabalik,” Vice said.