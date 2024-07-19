EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Eminem to perform at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after-race concert

Kristine Erika Agustin

Photo courtesy: @YasalamAE / X

It’s confirmed! Eminem is coming to Abu Dhabi!

Award-winning and iconic rapper Eminem will be headlining the Yasalam After-Race Concerts in Abu Dhabi on December 7.

The artist will be performing his latest track “Houdini,” as well as his hit songs “Lose Yourself,” “The Real Slim Shady” and “Without Me,” at the Etihad Park as part of the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

He will be joining Maroon 5 and Muse, who were confirmed to perform on December 6 and 8, respectively.

 

 

