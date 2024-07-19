Eminem to perform at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after-race concert

It’s confirmed! Eminem is coming to Abu Dhabi!

Award-winning and iconic rapper Eminem will be headlining the Yasalam After-Race Concerts in Abu Dhabi on December 7.

The artist will be performing his latest track “Houdini,” as well as his hit songs “Lose Yourself,” “The Real Slim Shady” and “Without Me,” at the Etihad Park as part of the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

He will be joining Maroon 5 and Muse, who were confirmed to perform on December 6 and 8, respectively.

May we have your attention, please? The REAL SLIM SHADY, @eminem, will headline the Yasalam After-Race Concerts lineup at Etihad Park on Saturday 7 December 😎 🎶 One you wouldn’t want to miss out on! Get your Golden Circle Upgrades NOW with 20% OFF via https://t.co/lkRd5zFzFN pic.twitter.com/aTM5O9quIS — Yasalam AE (@YasalamAE) July 18, 2024