BINI opts for full-body disguise amid criticism for wearing masks in public

P-pop group BINI went viral after appearing in full-body disguise at the airport on the way to General Santos City for their “BINIverse” concert.

This is seen by BLOOMS, the girl group’s fandom, as a response to criticisms they received for wearing face masks in public.

The hashtag #MaskShadesCap trended on social media platform X, after the eight-member group appeared in their “Jabbawockeez” outfit, calling it the “biggest clapback in P-pop history.”

“The first P-pop group ever to clap back at haters, and what’s even funnier is they did it as Jabbawockeez,” a social media user said.

“The nation’s girl group of the Philippines, BINI! The biggest clapback in Herstory, never mess with them!” another social media user said.

Recently, an influencer shared his disapproval to the girl group for wearing a mask in a public place, comparing them to singer Sarah Geronimo who “never acts like a ‘disney princess.'”