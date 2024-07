Willie Revillame reacts on low ratings of “Wil to Win” premiere

Willie Revillame appeared to take a subtle jab at competing shows after his new variety show “Wil to Win” reportedly posted low ratings during its premiere week.

On the July 16 episode of his show, Revillame commented on “originality” following higher ratings from Dingdong Dantes’ show “Family Feud,” which outperformed “Wil to Win” and “Goin’ Bulilit.”

“Alam niyo nakakatuwa ang buhay, para sakin ang ratings kayo. Kung may makikita kayo na pinapakita nila ratings nila na mataas sila, hindi ho kami naapektuhan kasi ang puso namin magbigay ng saya at pag-asa sa inyo,” he said.

“Okay lang naman ‘yan, wala naman kaming ano. Basta tuloy tuloy lang magtrabaho dito sa TV5. Ayusin namin mapasaya kayo araw araw at ang importante ang show na ‘to ay original. Inisip ‘to para sa inyo. Hindi ‘to binibili sa ibang bansa. Ito po ay gaya namin, habang buhay may programa kayo,” Revillame further said.

Revillame then mentioned the July 15 episode of “Family Feud,” where the guests were his daughter, Meryll Soriano, and his sister-in-law, Maricel Soriano.

“Saka hindi kami nakatape, naka-live kami. Saka ang nakakatuwa ho ‘yung naglive ako kahapon ‘yung anak ko, si Ms. Maricel at ‘yung aking mga ano tinapat pa sa programa ko so ibig sabihin, ‘Bakit? Ano ba ‘to, labanan ba ‘to,’ Tulungan natin ang mga kababayan nating naghihirap. Basta kami ayun lang ang purpose namin,” he remarked.

Eleven years after hosting “Willing Willie/Wil Time Bigtime” and “Wowowillie” on TV5, Revillame marked his return to the Kapatid network with his new show, which premiered on July 14, Sunday.

He was previously the main presenter for “Wowowin,” which aired on GMA Network and ALLTV from 2015 until 2023.