Star Magic debunks rumors surrounding Ivana Alawi’s departure from ‘Batang Quiapo’

Star Magic has officially released a statement regarding actress-vlogger Ivana Alawi’s departure from “Batang Quiapo,” addressing and debunking rumors that she was removed from the series due to an “attitude problem.”

The talent agency took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, July 17, to clear up the speculation surrounding Alawi’s exit from the ABS-CBN series.

“Star Magic would like to inform everyone that there is no truth to the rumors about the reasons for Ivana Alawi’s departure from FPJ’s ‘Batang Quiapo,’” the statement began.

The agency highlighted the positive reception of Alawi’s character, Bubbles, and her on-screen partnership with Coco Martin, which extended her role in the series beyond the initially agreed-upon three months.

Star Magic expressed their gratitude to Alawi and the entire cast of “Batang Quiapo”:

“We are grateful for the dedication, love, and cheerful camaraderie that Ivana showed to her co-workers, and for her service to the audience,” the statement said.

“We are also very thankful to Coco and everyone involved in ‘Batang Quiapo’ for giving Ivana the opportunity to be part of the leading teleserye,” the agency added.