SB19’s Josh Cullen shines in Grammy’s Global Spin Live Debut

P-pop King and SB19 member Josh Cullen made a memorable debut on the GRAMMYs Global Spin Live, the Recording Academy’s digital series showcasing global artists.

Cullen delivered a dynamic performance of his hip-hop single “Yoko Na,” featuring Al James, which was released in March.

The song explores the unspoken words in a relationship nearing its end.

He performed the emotionally charged track with a full band and visual projections.

In 2022, his fellow SB19 member FELIP (Ken) also performed his solo song “Bulan” on Global Spin Live.

Josh launched his solo career in 2023 with the single “Wild Tonight.” His discography also includes “Get Right,” “Sumaya,” and “Pakiusap Lang.”

Earlier this month, Josh took the stage at the ROUND Festival 2024 in Korea.

Meanwhile, SB19 concluded their PAGTATAG! World Tour with back-to-back concerts at the Araneta Coliseum in May.

The group is set to release a documentary film in August, focusing on their PAGTATAG! era.