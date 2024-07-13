Maris Racal opens up about Rico Blanco breakup: Full statement

The news about Maris Racal and Rico Blanco’s breakup has been trending online. But what was the cause?

Recently, more videos about Racal’s statement have been published online, and this time, netizens get a glimpse of the fuller story.

“Sa five years namin together, we were always on the same page,” Racal said. “I don’t know what happened to me. Maybe I turned to the next page and saw a new perspective sa life. I had visions of who I want to become… how I want to evolve. I’m so curious about the world,” she added.

Racal also said that she was going through changes and that she couldn’t escape it. “The truth is, I am going through changes,” she said. “What I hate about change is that it’s inevitable. Hindi mo siya matatakasan. Wala ka nang ibang gawin kundi you have to face it and confront it kasi it’s been in the back of my head.”

The actress also said that she and Rico had a talk about her issues in life. “He took it like a man,” Racal shared.

“It was a very difficult talk, kasi I love him so much and he loves me. But I have so many questions about my life and how will I go on sa buhay with him and I have so many questions about me and my sense of self.

“If only I could skip through my 20s you know, but I can’t,” Racal said. “I have to face it, I have to sit with my feelings and acknowledge my changes.”

She also said that the separation was ‘polite’ and was filled with love and understanding until the very end.

Several netizens shared their opinions about the breakup. One wrote: “Publicity. Who cares?” Racal’s statement was made during an interview about her new movie ‘Marupok AF.’

Some quoted lyrics from Blanco’s songs. One said: “Tama ang sinabi ng manghuhula, na hindi na daw sila magkasamang tatanda,” quoting from Blanco’s song ‘Antukin.’

Meanwhile, others suspected that Blanco proposed to Racal but the latter rejected it because she was young. “I think Rico wants to settle down and already wants to build a family with you pero you are not ready and still want to grow your career,” another commenter wrote.

Racal, 26, and Blanco, 51, first teamed up in 2019 for their song “Abot Langit.” They announced their relationship in 2021.