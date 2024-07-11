Dominic Roque reacts on Bea Alonzo’s statement on break-up

Dominic Roque said he has nothing to add to the recent statement of Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo regarding their break up.

“Wala naman akong i-a-add,” said Roque.

Roque explained that he is now moving on with everything in his life and he is keeping himself busy.

He said he is spending time with family and work following their split.

In a GMA News report, Alonzo said that she was not the one who broke up with Roque.

“Hindi ako ang nakipag-break,” she said, but added that she did not want to elaborate on it anymore.

“Let’s leave it in the past. It’s amicable. OK naman kami. I think it will be disrespectful to the relationship and to the other person to talk about it,” the actress added.

Alonzo said there were efforts from both sides to work and patch things up.

“We tried to patch things up, but it did not work,” saying both she and Dom “didn’t want to get married anymore,” she said in a previous interview.