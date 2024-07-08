Jasmin Bungay to aim for 2024 Miss Globe crown

Jasmin Bungay, crowned Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2024, is set to represent the country in the 2024 Miss Globe pageant.

Hailing from Pampanga, Bungay is advocating for the LGBT community, which was the highlight of her answer during the Q&A segment.

“If you were given 30 minutes to talk to the public, what would you talk about?” Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz asked Bungay, who made it to the Top 15.

Bungay said: “If I would be given 30 minutes to talk to the public, I would like to talk about the passing of the SOGIESC (Equality) Bill.”

“Because in celebrations such as pageants, this community has contributed so much and in this regard, we can give back to them by supporting this cause because as an individual, it is our responsibility that we ensure that everyone is treated equally despite their SOGIE,” she said, explaining her gratefulness to the community.

In 2022, the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality filed a consolidated SOGIESC Equality Bill after committee hearings. Versions at the House have been transmitted to its Committee on Appropriations.

However, several officials opposed the bill, including Sen. Joel Villanueva and his father, religious leader and CIBAC party-list Rep. Eddie Villanueva. Opponents of the bill worried that the bill would threaten social order and give LGBTQIA+ people special rights.

Just last year, Sen. Villanueva suggested a more “holistic” anti-discrimination bill to benefit all marginalized groups.

Bungay will now be competing for the third Miss Globe crown after the Philippines’ Ann Lorraine Colis and Maureen Montagne took home the crown in 2015 and 2021 respectively.