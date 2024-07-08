Former Dubai OFW Jasmin Bungay crowned BBP Global 2024, congratulated by fellow OFW friends

Did you know? Jasmin Bungay, recently crowned Binibining Pilipinas Global 2024, was once an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in Dubai, UAE.

As she now sets her sights on the Miss Globe 2024 crown, her former OFW community in Dubai couldn’t be prouder!

But what do we know about Jasmin Bungay?

Like many OFWs, Bungay has faced the challenges of pursuing her dreams abroad. Her OFW friends have shared precious moments with her, witnessing her journey from humble beginnings to becoming a beauty queen advocating for meaningful change.

Saving up for pageant competitions

Ryan Banks, one of Bungay’s best friends in Dubai, reminisced the first time he met Jasmin. “The first time I met Jasmin was during the screening of Miss Philippines Earth Dubai in 2021 where I was a judge. The first time I saw her, I already knew she was special. I even told the org that this girl has great potential,” he said.

He also shared how Bungay worked hard in a logistics company in Dubai while saving up money to fund her pageant plans in the Philippines. “We asked her to join pageants and modeling gigs while in Dubai to serve as training for her fight in the national pageants soon. Fast forward to today, all her sacrifices were worth it,” he shared.

Banks also shared congratulatory words for her: “This is just the beginning for you Jas, I am excited to see what is more in store for you.”

“You have made us proud even before winning Binibining Pilipinas. We are all here to support you in all your future endeavors,” he concluded.

Grace, wit, and class

Christian Medina, another OFW friend, shared about the times he had with Jasmin. “Our last collaboration was during the Man of the Philippines 2023 Grand Finale when we were tapped to host the competition. She’s truly an embodiment of grace, wit, and class,” he said.

“When she told me that she’ll take the big leap in joining Binibini, I had no doubt that she’d eventually wear one of its coveted crowns, and boy SHE DID!” he added.

Medina and Bungay first crossed paths at a Dubai-based competition for a perfume brand, where Medina served as the host and Bungay emerged as the grand winner. “From that moment on, I knew she would make it big in the pageant world,” Medina remarked.

When asked if he had any message for her win, Medina said: “I have no words but mere excitement for what’s ahead for Jas. Congratulations!”

Home is where she fulfills her dream

Mau Piodena, a famous make-up artist, shared that Bungay had to go back home to aim for the stars and fulfill her dreams, but she had to start her journey in Dubai.

“Ever since we started at Miss Earth Dubai 2021, I knew she would be a beauty queen someday,” Piodena said. “It was her persistence in becoming one that made her decide to go home and fulfill her dream.”

Piodena also reminisced the times when he worked with Bungay as her make-up artist right before she left for Binibining Pilipinas.

“Our hearts have been full in seeing you crowned. I could not be more proud of you! Congratulations!” Piodena said.

As Jasmin Bungay prepares to compete for the Miss Globe 2024 crown, her legacy as an OFW in Dubai remains ever-present. Her OFW friends in Dubai, reminded of her sacrifices and tremendous achievements, continue to support her from afar, watching her soar and fly with pride.