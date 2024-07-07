OPM stars: Get to know these rising P-pop groups

Indeed, Filipinos are stepping up the game in promoting Pinoy pop music globally, with these groups catching the attention of not only Filipinos but also international fans with their top-notch vocals and performances.

You might have known BINI for setting up the “Pantropiko” craze or the SB19 for their powerful renditions of “GENTO,” and “MAPA” but did you know that there are more P-pop groups on the rise?

Here are some of the talented P-pop groups that are dominating the landscape of OPM:

Alamat

Since its debut in 2021, P-pop group Alamat has been making waves in the music industry for being a multilingual and multiethnic group, with its six members Alas, Jao, Mo, R-Ji, Taneo, and Tomás, coming from different regions in the Philippines.

Are you curious about how they incorporate several languages in their songs? Listen to their debut single “kbye,” which features seven Filipino languages, including Tagalog, Ilocano, Kapampangan, Cebuano, Hiligaynon, Bikolano, and Waray-Waray.

The group is known for their hit songs “Day and Night,” “Dagundong,” and “Ily Ily” featuring Lyca Gairanod.

Their song “Maharani,” released in January 2023 and currently has 3.5 million views on YouTube, even went viral as a video transition trend on TikTok.

G22

Named after the pistol gun Glock 22, this three-member girl group is also showing power and confidence in their performances!

G22, composed of AJ, Alfea, and Jaz, is also making rounds in the music industry after releasing their debut song “BANG,” which talks about women empowerment.

In April, the girl group was able to represent the Philippines in the Chinese cross-cultural talent program “Show it All,” produced by K-pop group EXO’s Lay Zhang.

G22 carried the OPM on the international stage with their songs “Babalik” and “Boomerang.”

1st.One

Signed under FirstOne Entertainment, a Seoul-based talent management company, 1st.One is a six-member boy group consisting of Ace, Alpha, J, Jayson, Joker, and Max.

They were the first Filipino artists to perform at the Seoul Music Awards in 2020, alongside famous K-Pop groups including TWICE and Red Velvet.

They made their official debut in July 2020 with their first single You Are The One (Ttak Maja Nuh). They are also known for their tracks “Turn Up,” “Shout Out,” and their recently released song “Dito.”

YGIG

YGIG (You Go I Go) is a five-member girl group under the SBTown talent agency composed of Alexei, Hazelyn, Jewel, Maeg, and Vien.

Originally a seven-member group, YGIG marked their official debut with their single “Shaba Shaba,” a wordplay of the phrase “Siya ba?” released in November 2022.

The hip-hop song, according to the group, is a song of empowerment for showing determination to achieve the best version of oneself.

They are also making a mark on the music industry with their songs “Touchdown,” “BB,” and “IDKY.” In June 2023, they made their comeback with their new track “Doob Doob,” which has 1.1 million views on YouTube as of writing.

Head off now to streaming platforms and listen to the tracks of your favorite P-pop groups!