EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff mark 14th anniversary

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report53 mins ago

Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff celebrated their 14th anniversary as a couple in June.

The “It’s Showtime” host and actress recapped her June highlights, which included celebrating this milestone with Erwan since they officially became a couple.

The couple married in New Zealand in 2017 and welcomed their first child in March 2020 in Australia.

Anne shared on social media: “Honestly, I have too many memories this month… Bon Voyage, you were full of amazing days!”

She listed some of her memorable moments: “Dahlia getting years of luck; as an adopted Fil-Frenchie; lavender fields forever; my fave little fairy; lock in realness; inspired by @stephkienlegonzalez table settings; cheers; Bon voyage June- thank you to Bryan? For sending; 14 years as an official couple this month. Insane.”

Her post included photos from her trip to South Africa with her family and Solenn Heussaff’s family.

Anne also recently revealed that their family cat of almost 11 years, Mogwai, had passed away.

“He will always be my little gremlin munchkin. Sweet dreams old man. We are going to miss him,” Anne wrote in her caption.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report53 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

OWWA

22 Filipino seafarers of MV Transworld Navigator arrive in PH

2 mins ago
Abu Dhabi Link

Abu Dhabi Link on-demand bus records 1 million passengers since 2020

50 mins ago
leonardo dicaprio and bongbong marcos

Leonardo DiCaprio urges Marcos to protect Masungi Georeserve

1 hour ago
74yo filipina pushed into oncoming train

Homeless man arrested after pushing 74-year-old Filipina into oncoming train

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button