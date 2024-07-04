Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff mark 14th anniversary

Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff celebrated their 14th anniversary as a couple in June.

The “It’s Showtime” host and actress recapped her June highlights, which included celebrating this milestone with Erwan since they officially became a couple.

The couple married in New Zealand in 2017 and welcomed their first child in March 2020 in Australia.

Anne shared on social media: “Honestly, I have too many memories this month… Bon Voyage, you were full of amazing days!”

She listed some of her memorable moments: “Dahlia getting years of luck; as an adopted Fil-Frenchie; lavender fields forever; my fave little fairy; lock in realness; inspired by @stephkienlegonzalez table settings; cheers; Bon voyage June- thank you to Bryan? For sending; 14 years as an official couple this month. Insane.”

Her post included photos from her trip to South Africa with her family and Solenn Heussaff’s family.

Anne also recently revealed that their family cat of almost 11 years, Mogwai, had passed away.

“He will always be my little gremlin munchkin. Sweet dreams old man. We are going to miss him,” Anne wrote in her caption.