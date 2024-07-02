SB19 becomes first Filipino act to perform on Japanese YouTube channel ‘THE FIRST TAKE’

P-pop sensation SB19 once again showcased their powerful vocals on the international scene as they brought Filipino music on the Japanese YouTube channel “THE FIRST TAKE.”

This is the first time that the popular YouTube music channel, which has currently 9.8 million subscribers, featured Filipino artists.

The five-member boy group performed their hit song “Gento” live in a special one-shot version, which has nearly 800,000 views as of writing.

Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken, and Justin’s flawless performance also topped the trending topics on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) with the hashtag #THEFIRSTTAKE_SB19初登場.

“The First Take” features the raw talents of musicians and singers from all over the world, who will perform in just a single take.

“SB19 is the very first Southeast Asian artist to be nominated as Top Social Artist at the 2021 U.S. Billboard Music Awards, and they will be performing their song “GENTO,” which became a hit on TikTok for its addictive phrase and unique dance moves,” the YouTube channel wrote in the description.