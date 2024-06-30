Vilma Santos nominated for prestigious National Artist award

Renowned actress Vilma Santos-Recto has been nominated for the prestigious Order of National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts.

Dingdong Dantes, president of Aktor (League of Filipino Actors), announced that their organization has submitted the nomination to the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA).

“Vilma Santos has turned in incomparable works for six decades,” Dantes said. “She is a paragon of professionalism, a cultural champion and nation-builder.”

Dantes also emphasized that Santos-Recto is renowned across all generations, has an untarnished reputation, and symbolizes empowerment.

Santos-Recto, 70, is considered the most-awarded Filipino actor both locally and internationally, with the start of her acting career at nine years old in the ‘Trudis Liit’ film.

According to the award’s criteria, a National Artist is someone who has made significant contributions to the cultural heritage of the Philippines, achieved artistic accomplishments at the highest level, promoted creative expressions that contribute to the development of national cultural identity, and whose works have paved the way for future generations of Filipino artists.

Other actors who have been named National Artists include Nora Aunor, honored in 2022, and the late Fernando Poe Jr., posthumously recognized in 2006, two years after his passing.