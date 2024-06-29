EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Ryan Bang now engaged with non-showbiz girlfriend

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Photo courtesy: Ryan Bang, Paola Huyong / IG

Kapamilya television host Ryan Bang is now engaged with his girlfriend Paola Huyong.

Paola shared snippets of Ryan’s proposal on her Instagram account.

“God is good 💍” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paola (@paohuyong)

The actor was seen kneeling down with a diamond ring before popping the question in an intimate gathering.

“Thank you for saying ‘yes.’ Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. From your soon to be husband,” said Ryan in his social media account.

Prior to the proposal, Ryan and Paola flew to South Korea to meet his parents.

Ryan confirmed that he is in a relationship with a non-showbiz girl in 2023.

The two have been dating for less than a year before deciding to tie the knot.

Tags
Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Nutriasia

Cooking with Pride: Adobo even made better with Datu Puti!

30 mins ago
BPI INTERVIEW

Bitoy Encourages OFWs in Dubai to #SaveUp

39 mins ago
Cover Kristine

Susubok at ‘di susuko: Kwentong buhay OFW at bakit sa UAE?

46 mins ago
Liza Marcos UAE

First lady Liza Marcos welcomed by wife of UAE President

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button