Ryan Bang now engaged with non-showbiz girlfriend

Kapamilya television host Ryan Bang is now engaged with his girlfriend Paola Huyong.

Paola shared snippets of Ryan’s proposal on her Instagram account.

“God is good 💍” she wrote.

The actor was seen kneeling down with a diamond ring before popping the question in an intimate gathering.

“Thank you for saying ‘yes.’ Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. From your soon to be husband,” said Ryan in his social media account.

Prior to the proposal, Ryan and Paola flew to South Korea to meet his parents.

Ryan confirmed that he is in a relationship with a non-showbiz girl in 2023.

The two have been dating for less than a year before deciding to tie the knot.