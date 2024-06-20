SB19’s Stell revealed his “All By Myself” performance was unplanned

P-pop group SB19 member Stell revealed that he had no chance to rehearse for his “All By Myself” performance during David Foster’s concert that went viral on social media.

Stell shared on X (formerly Twitter) that the song by Celine Dion was chosen just before the show started, during their sound check at the Araneta Coliseum.

“Hindi pa rin ako makapaniwala na nabigyan ako ng ganitong opportunity to perform on stage with the hitman, Mr. David Foster,” the singer said.

The renowned global producer-songwriter serenaded his Filipino fans during the HITMAN: David Foster and Friends Asia Tour 2024 on June 18.

Stell said he was shocked after David played the iconic song on a piano, and had to sing it on the spot without any rehearsals.

“He [asked] me kung suot ko na in-ears ko kasi pwede daw namin i-try ‘yung song. Nagulat ako sabi ko sa utak ko, ‘what song?’ So na pa-‘huh’ ako, then sabi niya ‘All By Myself,’ give it a try daw. Bilang lutang ako sa sobrang gulat kinanta ko lang siya kung pano ko siya kinakanta,” Stell said.

After the arrangement was played, David asked Stell if he is willing to perform the song during the concert, which also happened to be on the same day.

“Nasabi ko nalang “if it’s ok with you sir” biglang BOOOM ayun na ang nangyare 😭 Para akong nag audition talaga,” Stell wrote.

Stell added that he felt like winning a competition after hearing the cheer from the team and staff following the performance.

“Sana nagustuhan niyo po yung performance ko. Thank you Lord kayo po talaga yung boses ko kagabi, Salamat po!” the singer said.