Experience Dubai’s No. 1 aqua show, La Perle, with an exclusive discount for Filipinos

Experience Dubai’s most spectacular aqua show, La Perle, at an exclusive discount designed especially for Filipinos!

For only 99 AED, Filipinos will be able to witness the mesmerizing world of La Perle, hailed as the number one aqua show in Dubai, crafted by the renowned Artistic Director, Franco Dragone.

Watch La Perle’s captivating performances live at Al Habtoor City, which promises an evening of enchantment as you immerse yourselves in the magical and exceptional artistry of their Filipino cast and crew.

Join La Perle DXB and prepare to be spellbound as they take you in a different dimension while featuring their stunning acrobatics, innovative technology, and captivating storytelling.

La Perle’s performances offer a unique view and perspective with its 270-degree seating in a tailor-made aqua theater.

For our kabayans out there, don’t miss this opportunity to witness world-class entertainment at an incredible value. You can secure your seats now at www.LaPerle.com/kabayan-exclusive.

This special promotion is valid until June 30, 2024, so book your tickets today and be part of an unforgettable experience!

The Kabayan Exclusive promotion is in line with the celebration of the 126th Philippine Independence Day. You can get silver tickets for 99 AED and gold tickets for 165 AED.