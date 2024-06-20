EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

Experience Dubai’s No. 1 aqua show, La Perle, with an exclusive discount for Filipinos

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report36 mins ago

Experience Dubai’s most spectacular aqua show, La Perle, at an exclusive discount designed especially for Filipinos! 

For only 99 AED, Filipinos will be able to witness the mesmerizing world of La Perle, hailed as the number one aqua show in Dubai, crafted by the renowned Artistic Director, Franco Dragone.

MKT MKT PIC La Perle Banquine V01.01

Watch La Perle’s captivating performances live at Al Habtoor City, which promises an evening of enchantment as you immerse yourselves in the magical and exceptional artistry of their Filipino cast and crew.

Join La Perle DXB and prepare to be spellbound as they take you in a different dimension while featuring their stunning acrobatics, innovative technology, and captivating storytelling.

MKT MKT PIC La Perle Ladder Dive V01.01

La Perle’s performances offer a unique view and perspective with its 270-degree seating in a tailor-made aqua theater.

For our kabayans out there, don’t miss this opportunity to witness world-class entertainment at an incredible value. You can secure your seats now at www.LaPerle.com/kabayan-exclusive. 

This special promotion is valid until June 30, 2024, so book your tickets today and be part of an unforgettable experience!

The Kabayan Exclusive promotion is in line with the celebration of the 126th Philippine Independence Day. You can get silver tickets for 99 AED and gold tickets for 165 AED.

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report36 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Disney on Ice

Witness the magic of Disney coming to life as Disney on Ice presents ‘Let’s Celebrate!’

58 seconds ago
SB19

SB19’s Stell revealed his “All By Myself” performance was unplanned

51 mins ago
RTA 1

Dubai RTA records 6.7 million commuters during Eid Al-Adha holidays

3 hours ago
Social media

Abu Dhabi imposes guidelines for social media influencers; noncompliance risks fines, closure

5 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button