Alodia Gosengfiao sparks pregnancy speculations with cryptic IG post

Alodia Gosengfiao-Quimbo recently posted a photo on Instagram of a pair of hands holding a large dragon egg and placing it in a nest. The picture, posted with her husband Chris and a dragon emoji caption, sparked pregnancy rumors among her followers.

 

The comment section was filled with words of congratulations and curiosity. One netizen said, “Here comes player 3?” referring to Alodia’s wedding vow where she promised to be Chris’s forever player 2. While neither Alodia nor Chris has confirmed anything, netizens are eagerly anticipating whether the couple is expecting their first child.

The couple got married last year, on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2024, at the Grand Ballroom of the Marriot Hotel in Newport City, Pasay.

