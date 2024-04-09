Francine Diaz to attend ASEA in Japan

EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Photo courtesy: Francine Diaz/Instagram

Actress Francine Diaz is set to attend the first-ever Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) in Japan.

Diaz posted on Instagram a video of her inviting fans and followers to watch the event. The ASEA is an award ceremony where top artists representing Asia will be performing for their fans and followers in Yokohama Arena, Japan.

 

The said event will feature several famous K-pop and Asian artists and singers who have been active around the globe over the past year.

Diaz recently launched ‘My Love,’ her music collaboration with Korean singer-songwriter and actor Seo In-guk, who starred in the drama ‘Reply 1997.’ She also became famous through her drama ‘Kadenang Ginto,’ as well as the hit shows ‘Dirty Linen’ and ‘Fractured.’

