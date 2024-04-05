Shaira releases another Selos song

Shaira released another song entitled ‘Selos na yan Friend’ after her Selos song was taken down.

The Queen of Bangsamoro Pop on her Facebook account posted a link to her new song. “Sana magustuhan ninyo,” the singer wrote in her caption.

In the music video, Shaira is seen walking into a building with several women whispering and gossiping about her.

“Queen tempered glass,” one of the gossipers in the video mocks. “Queen of Bangsamoro pirated,” another one quips.

The video continues with the song, with the lyrics dedicated to Shaira’s haters.

“Sa tuwing makikita mong may mas angat sayo, naiinis ka na’t nasisira ang araw mo,” the lyrics began.

“At tila ba’y di ka masaya. Pag may tumataas, hinihila pababa. Oh, selos na yan friend at yan ang naging epekto,” the song’s lyrics said.

The singer’s previous song ‘Selos’ was taken down due to copyright issues as it greatly resembled singer Lenka’s Trouble is a Friend.