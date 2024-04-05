EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Shaira releases another Selos song

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago

Courtesy: AHS Production/YouTube

Shaira released another song entitled ‘Selos na yan Friend’ after her Selos song was taken down.

The Queen of Bangsamoro Pop on her Facebook account posted a link to her new song. “Sana magustuhan ninyo,” the singer wrote in her caption.

In the music video, Shaira is seen walking into a building with several women whispering and gossiping about her.

“Queen tempered glass,” one of the gossipers in the video mocks. “Queen of Bangsamoro pirated,” another one quips.

The video continues with the song, with the lyrics dedicated to Shaira’s haters.

“Sa tuwing makikita mong may mas angat sayo, naiinis ka na’t nasisira ang araw mo,” the lyrics began.

“At tila ba’y di ka masaya. Pag may tumataas, hinihila pababa. Oh, selos na yan friend at yan ang naging epekto,” the song’s lyrics said.

The singer’s previous song ‘Selos’ was taken down due to copyright issues as it greatly resembled singer Lenka’s Trouble is a Friend.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

OFWGME

OFWGME celebrates International Women’s Day with Empower Her

1 hour ago
Vol 10 Iss 45

I need some space: OFWs share their journey from ‘shared spaces’ to ‘my own living space’

2 hours ago
Ivana alawi youtube

Ivana Alawi poses as beggar, returns money 1000 times more

2 hours ago
Mothers Endowment fund abu dhabi media office

UAE charity auction raises AED 78.3 million for Mothers’ Endowment campaign

6 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button