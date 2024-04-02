UAE collectors gather for ‘LATAGAN SA GITNANG SILANGAN’ with 3100 Vintage Caps

Vintage cap enthusiasts from all over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) recently came together in Abu Hail, Dubai, for a record-breaking event dubbed “LATAGAN SA GITNANG SILANGAN”. The event showcased 3100 vintage caps, setting a record and drawing attention from across the globe.

Gene De Los Reyes, one of the organizers, explained the idea behind the event, saying Latagan is about “showing off Filipinos’ vintage cap collections and bringing together collectors with different reasons for collecting.”

He said whether it’s for nostalgia, fashion, or investment, each collector has their own unique story.

“It started as a simple get-together until we realized that we could create something remarkable out of it by simply bringing together each of our unique collections. We wanted to show the world that there is a growing community of Vintage Cap enthusiasts, each with their reasons for collecting,” said De Los Reyes.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Gene expressed his pride as a Filipino organizer in the Middle East: “My friend Jerome Pineda and I planned and organized it from the start. We were surprised by the overwhelming response, with exhibitors alone bringing hundreds of vintage caps.”

The event garnered global attention, with attendees marveling at the quality and value of the caps on display.

Beyond the sheer quantity, it was the quality of the caps that captivated attendees.

“Some vintage caps were worth a small fortune, fetching prices as high as AED 5,000 to AED 10,000, with collectors outside the UAE eager to acquire these rare and coveted pieces,” shared De Los Reyes.

Reports surfaced of caps fetching prices as high as AED 65,000, with collectors eager to acquire these rare pieces.

Phillip Austria, a civil engineer and avid collector, shared his excitement seeing the event turnout.

“The feeling was overwhelming in happiness. We did not expect that most of the collectors will show up and participate despite their busy schedules. I believe this event might led to inspire more people to collect vintage caps.”

Phillip, who has been collecting since 2020, showcased unique items like the Oakland Raiders single line and Philadelphia 76ers draft hat from 1996.

The event not only celebrated the timeless appeal of vintage caps but also fostered camaraderie and connections among enthusiasts.

Looking ahead, organizers are already planning future editions of the event, with hopes of surpassing the impressive milestone set on this memorable day.

“We aim to inspire more people to collect vintage caps and create friendships within the community,” said Phillip.

“It’s like a car show of vintage caps, where collectors come together to share their passion and stories,” he added.