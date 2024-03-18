Kim Chiu opens up about break up with Xian Lim

Actress Kim Chiu opened up about how she is doing after she broke up with Xian Lim three months ago.

Celebrity doctor Vicki Belo invited Kim to her vlog to talk about her personal life. Kim said it was her first interview about this topic.

Vicki asked Kim: “Kamusta ang puso?”

The actress answered, “It’s a little empty,” followed by a laugh. “Pero okay namam. It’s part of life, and it’s part of growing up.”

The celebrity doctor then asked Kim if the actress thought of ending the relationship long before they broke up. “Matagal mo na ba siyang gustong i-end?” Vicki asked.

“It’s very personal,” Kim said. “Medyo mahirap siya, and you just have to accept siguro ‘yung mga bagay na wala ka nang control,” she said.

“Sa buhay natin, na-plano na ‘to ni God lahat eh. Everything doesn’t happen by chance,” Kim added. “Hindi siguro siya ‘yung para sa ‘kin.”

Kim and Xian confirmed their breakup on Instagram in December.