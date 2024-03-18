EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Kim Chiu opens up about break up with Xian Lim

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino3 hours ago

Courtesy: Kim Chiu/IG

Actress Kim Chiu opened up about how she is doing after she broke up with Xian Lim three months ago.

Celebrity doctor Vicki Belo invited Kim to her vlog to talk about her personal life. Kim said it was her first interview about this topic.

Vicki asked Kim: “Kamusta ang puso?”

The actress answered, “It’s a little empty,” followed by a laugh. “Pero okay namam. It’s part of life, and it’s part of growing up.”

The celebrity doctor then asked Kim if the actress thought of ending the relationship long before they broke up. “Matagal mo na ba siyang gustong i-end?” Vicki asked.

“It’s very personal,” Kim said. “Medyo mahirap siya, and you just have to accept siguro ‘yung mga bagay na wala ka nang control,” she said.

“Sa buhay natin, na-plano na ‘to ni God lahat eh. Everything doesn’t happen by chance,” Kim added. “Hindi siguro siya ‘yung para sa ‘kin.”

Kim and Xian confirmed their breakup on Instagram in December.

 

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino3 hours ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

FINEX empowering excellence

Free online event to feature women leaders’ role in good governance

24 mins ago
Dubai new logo

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan approves new Dubai government logo

2 hours ago
NAIA file photo

Gov’t signs deal on NAIA rehabilitation

6 hours ago
Marcos

Marcos condemns killing of 4 soldiers in Maguindanao del Sur 

6 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button