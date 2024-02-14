Heart Evangelista receives diamond ring from Chiz Escudero

Kapuso fashion icon Heart Evangelista received a new diamond ring from her husband and Senator Chiz Escudero on her 39th birthday celebration.

Heart shared on her Instagram stories the moments of her birthday salubong at Balesin Island together with their loved ones.

In one of her stories, Heart kissed Chiz and the senator gave her a box with a giant diamond ring in it.

The two will also be renewing their vows today.

“As a married couple, it’s really meaningful for us to have this moment. And there are so many other things happening around me, so this is the perfect time for us,” she said in a previous interview.

The renewal of vows comes after the two were rumored to split in recent years.

“I thought I knew what love was, but now I know what love should be. And so I feel like I’m getting married actually for the first time again,” Heart added.

Heart and Chiz married on February 15, 2015 at Balesin Island, the same venue for their renewal of vows.