Toni Gonzaga says she’s not returning to PBB

Toni Gonzaga dismissed rumors that she will be making a comeback on the hit reality television show Pinoy Big Brother (PBB).

In a radio interview, Toni was asked if she is even considering to return to the reality show.

Toni responded by saying that she already spent 16 years of her life as the host of the show.

“Feeling ko, may mga bagong magagaling na hosts and it’s their time to shine,” said Toni.

“Feeling ko, the sixteen years that I’ve given sa PBB, parang ano na yon, that was special and memorable in my heart,” she added.

Toni also has good words for the hosts of the show including Bianca Gonzales, Melai Canteveros, Robi Domingo, Enchong Dee and Kim Chiu.

“Sobrang gagaling na ngayon ng mga host ng PBB and I’m sure they will continue the legacy ni Kuya,” she said.

Toni, however, admitted that she misses work in television.

“Nakaka-miss yung dati kong ginagawa, may miss factor. But ngayon, intentional ka na every time you take a project, so mas excited ka nang mag-work,” she said.

“Dati kasi, para kang autopilot — guesting dito, guesting doon… lagarista to the max,” she added.

Toni became controversial when she endorsed in the 2022 elections the candidacy of Rodante Marcoleta, the lawmaker who pushed for the non-renewal of franchise of her home network, ABS-CBN.

She was also an avid endorser of then presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte.