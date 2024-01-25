Pauleen Luna-Sotto shares name, first photos of second daughter

For the first time, TV host-actress Pauleen Luna-Sotto has introduced her newborn child to the world, revealing her complete name and face in a post on Instagram.

Named Thia Marceline Sotto, her second daughter was born on January 23, 2024, weighing 8.2 lbs.

“Thia Marceline Sotto aka Mochi. January 23, 2024, 8.2 lbs. Thank you for all your prayers and well wishes!” Pauleen wrote on her caption.

Given the nickname “Mochi,” the newborn immediately captured the hearts of netizens with her chubby cheeks and overall cuteness. Pauleen’s family, friends, and fans have left sweet congratulatory messages on her post.

“Our beautiful baby doll!!!!💜 We miss you na!💜” relative Joy Sotto wrote.

“Congrats!!! Welcome Mochi!😍❤️” actress Karla estrada said in the comments.

“Congrats to the whole family and Mochi is so adorable ❤️” user @iam_okie_dokie commented.

Before giving birth, Pauleen shared her “last pregnant selfie” on social media, expressing that she feels sentimental but at the same time blessed.

“Yes, it sure is a sentimental feeling but i feel extremely blessed to be able to carry another child despite my condition. All glory and praise goes to our one and only Lord for blessing us with this child,” she shared.

She also addressed Tali, her first child, reminding her that she will always be “mommy’s first” now that things will be a little different with a sister.

Meanwhile, she expressed gratitude to her “ever supportive and loving husband,” Vic Sotto.

The couple celebrated their 12-year anniversary last November, and now they are celebrating being a family of four.