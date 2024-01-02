Filipino celebrity couples ring in 2024 across the globe

Love is in the air for these celebrity couples who flew to other parts of the world to celebrate New Year’s Day.

Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque – Japan

Engaged couple Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque have spent their holidays in the cold breeze of Japan.

On her latest instagram post, Bea shared a video of her skiing in Japan with the caption: “Sliding my way to 2024!”

She also shared her sympathies to those who were affected by the earthquake in Japan.

“I heard that there was an earthquake here in Japan yesterday, praying for everyone affected and hoping that there won’t be any aftershocks,” she said.

Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson – Arizona

Gerald Anderson spent his holidays with partner Julia Barretto and her family in the deserts of Arizona. The couple previously went hiking on New Year’s Day as seen on their respective Instagram posts.

“Last hike of the year in beautiful Sedona, Arizona. So grateful for all the blessings this year. Looking forward to 2024,” Julia captioned.

Barretto and Anderson officially went public in 2021 which made the fans go into a frenzy as they believed he was still dating Bea Alonzo.

Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay – Norway

A playful but sweet exchange was shared between Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay as they posted pictures of their New Year in Norway.

“In love ka talaga,” Derek captioned.

To which Ellen replied through an instagram post saying “Mas inlove ka uy.”

Derek then replied under the comment section: “Zoom mo nga. Smile mo abot tenga.”

Joining their trip was Adarna’s son Elias Cruz.

Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte – Japan

Actors Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio went on a trip to Japan to celebrate New Year.

“Maligayang bagong taon mula samin,” Ronnie shared through Instagram.

“Bagong taon kasama ka,” Loisa replied.

This reel-to-real showbiz couple have been dating for 6 years and are collectively known as “LoiNie.”

Rhian Ramos and Sam Versoza – Hong Kong

Rhian Ramos and her non-showbiz politically affiliated boyfriend spent their New Year on a street food adventure in Hong Kong.

Sam posted a photo of them at Temple Street Night Market looking sweet with a caption “HK Street food adventure.”