Baguio hailed Philippines’ most affordable holiday destination by an international travel app

Travel enthusiasts are making the most out of the festive season, and according to travel app Agoda, Baguio has secured its place as the most affordable holiday destination in the Philippines. Agoda’s analysis of average room rates from December 22 to 31 has revealed the top 10 most budget-friendly destinations across the Asia Pacific for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Taking the lead is Hat Yai in Thailand, followed by Yogyakarta in Indonesia, Kuching in Malaysia, Dalat in Vietnam, and Goa in India rounding out the top five. Baguio claims the sixth spot, followed by Nagoya in Japan, Taichung in Taiwan, Melbourne in Australia, and Busan in South Korea. Notably, Baguio boasts an average room rate of P5,400, making it the most economical choice among the Philippine destinations on the list.

Enric Casals, Associate Vice President at Agoda, highlighted the surge in travel across Asia in 2023 as people seek to reconnect with friends, family, and loved ones during the special year-end holiday window.

“But whether you’re on a solo adventure or making memories with loved ones, traveling during peak season means higher demand, so finding that special bargain can make all the difference. By highlighting the tourist destinations with the most affordable average accommodation rates, Agoda helps travelers, whatever their budget, celebrate the year-end in style,” Casals stated in the year-end report.

Despite being the most affordable, these destinations are far from dull. Each location has its unique attractions and charms, as outlined below:

Hat Yai, Thailand (Average room rate: 43 USD)

Hat Yai offers trendy coffee shops, vibrant nightlife, and delectable seafood. The city hosts festive events and decorations in December, including a giant Christmas tree and lights show at Central Festival Hatyai.

Yogyakarta, Indonesia (Average room rate: 56 USD)

Known as the “Cultural Heart of Java,” Yogyakarta pulsates with rich Javanese culture and historical sites. Christmas traditions showcase the harmony between diverse cultures, and the New Year’s Eve celebration at Alun-Alun Kidul promises a dazzling fireworks show.

Kuching, Malaysia (Average room rate: 60 USD)

Kuching, the capital of Sarawak, transforms into a festive wonderland in December. Adorned in colorful lights, the city hosts a Christmas parade and offers festive fun along the scenic Kuching Waterfront.

Dalat, Vietnam (Average room rate: 68 USD)

Dalat, a charming mountain town, becomes a winter wonderland during the Christmas and New Year season. Twinkling lights, festive decorations, and a joyful atmosphere create an ideal setting for a romantic getaway or family-friendly vacation.

Goa, India (Average room rate: 92 USD)

Goa, known for its beaches and nightlife, also has a tranquil side with hidden treasures. Dudhasagar Waterfalls and the Bonderam festival offer unique experiences during the year-end festivities.

Baguio, the Philippines (Average room rate: 95 USD)

Baguio, the “Summer Capital of the Philippines,” offers a cool and crisp air distinct from the tropical climate. With its heritage of crafts and folk art, Baguio is a UNESCO Creative City. The Baguio Night Market is a vibrant thrifting scene, and the city is renowned for its strawberries.

Nagoya, Japan (Average room rate: 107 USD)

Nagoya, the fourth largest city in Japan, comes alive during the Christmas and New Year’s Eve season with festive illuminations and special events. Winter illuminations, such as those at Nabana no Sato botanical garden, transform the city’s main thoroughfares and parks into magical wonderlands.

Taichung, Taiwan (Average room rate: 115 USD)

Taichung, rich in historical and cultural heritage, hosts the Lishan Guguan Light Art Festival in December. This month-long celebration features enchanting light displays, performances, and musical events, adding a lively ambiance to the festivities.

Melbourne, Australia (Average room rate: 155 USD)

Melbourne, Australia’s “Cultural Gem,” comes alive during the Christmas season with family-friendly delights, including Christmas markets and the Australian Open Tennis Tournament. With its dynamic art scene and vibrant nightlife, Melbourne caters to all budgets.

Busan, South Korea (Average room rate: 158 USD)

Busan, a coastal destination, offers a unique combination of beautiful beaches, modern skyscrapers, traditional markets, and cozy café alleys. Gwangalli Beach hosts the Gwangalli Marvelous Drone Light Show every Saturday evening, showcasing a spectacular array of drone lights across the clear winter night sky.

As the travel industry sees a resurgence in 2023, these affordable and diverse destinations offer travelers a chance to create lasting memories with loved ones during the special year-end holiday season.

