Speed Entertainment presents KPOP Overdose at Coca-Cola Arena

In an unprecedented K-Pop Extravaganza, EXO Icons Chanyeol, Xiumin, and Chen will headline an exclusive concert with South Korean DJ Raiden and local star DJ Bliss on Saturday, 14th January 2024, at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Kicking off in style with exhilarating opening acts by the widely renowned DJ Bliss and DJ Raiden, the audience will brace themselves for an electrifying concert experience as K-Pop royalty grace the stage for a once-in-a-lifetime event!



Chanyeol, Xiumin and Chen are K-Pop sensations, part of globally acclaimed EXO. Prepare to be mesmerized by their legendary vocals and show-stopping dramatics, as they bring their star presence, energy, and chart-topping hits, live onstage!

Renowned for his versatility, Chanyeol is not only a powerhouse vocalist but also a rapper, songwriter, and instrumentalist. His charismatic stage presence and multifaceted abilities have solidified him as a fan favorite and a driving force behind EXO’s success.

Known for his exceptional vocals and dance prowess, Xiumin captivates audiences with his charm and polished performances. His ability to command the stage with precision and emotive singing has earned him a dedicated following worldwide.

As one of EXO’s main vocalists, Chen’s soulful voice and emotional delivery have left an indelible mark on the group’s discography. His vocal range and emotive singing style have garnered widespread acclaim, establishing him as a vocal powerhouse in the K-Pop industry.

Collectively, Chanyeol, Xiumin, and Chen have contributed significantly to EXO’s meteoric rise, delivering chart-topping hits and captivating live performances that resonate with fans globally. Their individual talents complement each other, creating a dynamic synergy that defines EXO’s iconic sound and stage presence. Beyond their musical prowess, they remain influential figures in the world of entertainment, inspiring millions with their artistry, dedication, and unwavering passion for music.

DJ Bliss ignites the evening with pulsating beats that set the stage for a night of sheer musical exhilaration. As a pioneer in Middle Eastern music and nightlife, his journey, fueled by a quest for individuality within a bustling family, strikes a chord with many. His role as the charismatic host of ‘That’s Entertainment’ on Dubai One cemented his position as the most sought-after DJ and host in the country. Notably featured in Netflix’s “Dubai Bling” and with top-charting singles, DJ Bliss guarantees an unmatched fusion of energy, vibes, and crowd engagement, creating an unparalleled experience at every show.

Navin Rishi, CEO of Speed Entertainment said: “We’re thrilled to present this unprecedented K-Pop extravaganza featuring EXO’s powerhouse trio – Chanyeol, Xiumin, and Chen. Their unparalleled talent, combined with the electrifying beats of DJ Bliss and DJ Raiden, promises an unforgettable night of music, unity, and pure excitement. Get ready for an experience that transcends boundaries and celebrates the magic of K-Pop on a whole new level!”

The event is presented by Speed Entertainment – Navin Rishi and supported by Dubai Shopping Festival, Dubai Calendar and Tag91.1 FM.