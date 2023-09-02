Kris Aquino tells Mark Leviste to stop messaging her 

Queen of All Media Kris Aquino has had enough of Batangas’ Vice Governor Mark Leviste’s persistence in messaging her even after they ended their relationship.

Aquino said that she politely requested for Leviste to cut their communication lines. In an Instagram post, Aquino said she does not want the politician to stay in touch with her anymore.

“Marc, aren’t you tired of the unanswered messages? It took me 2 weeks and a half to feel that I no longer really feel the need to keep communication lines open with you. Whatever is going on in my life or in yours, parang nawala na the desire for me to know what’s happening with you or for me to keep you informed,” Aquino wrote.

Aquino said she is now focusing her time on reading books and magazines while undergoing treatment.

“I want to remain polite, but this is really what happens when we are so far from each other – people really do grow apart. Thank you for keeping in touch BUT I’d really prefer if you don’t. It’s really a lot more peaceful now. And that’s always been my prayer. Serenity & peace,” Aquino said.

Aquino also revealed that she and Leviste had a disagreement on whether they would keep their relationship private.

“Was I asking for too much when I asked for our relationship to stay private? Mahirap ang pinagdadaanan ko – I don’t wish this to anybody,” she wrote.

Aquino then questions the sincerity of Leviste’s love for her now that he is not giving her the peace that she wants.

“Pasensyana po, I’ve been so careful about staying private – I never posted details. Ang problem nagising ako sa katotohanan na kung talagang minahal ako, at alam na sumuko na ko sa LDR, bakit hindi kinayang ibigay yung katahimikan na kailangan ko for my emotional wellness, lessened anxiety, and my chance for a peaceful healing journey?” Aquino added.