Comedian Willie Nepomuceno passes away at 75

Courtesy of: Willie NEP

Satirist and comedian Willie Nepomuceno has passed away, his family confirms in an announcement. He was 75 years-old.

“It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart to announce the passing of our beloved father, WILLIE NEPOMUCENO on July 26, 2023, at the age of 75. He has peacefully joined our creator,” the announcement said.

Tributes poured in on social media as they remembered Nepomuceno.

Nepomuceno’s son Wilson also paid tribute to his father.

“Thank you, Tatay, for your unwavering love and for being an incredible father. Your legacy will forever be engraved in my heart. Rest well, knowing that you are deeply loved and missed,” he wrote.

Nepomuceno will be remembered over his impersonations of Ferdinand E. Marcos, Fidel Ramos, Joseph Estrada, and Benigno Aquino III.

