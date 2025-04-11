DMW vows legal aid for OFWs in distress through AKSYON Fund

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has reaffirmed its commitment to providing legal and welfare assistance to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who may be facing criminal charges or other legal troubles abroad, under the government’s AKSYON Fund.

Following the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to protect the rights and welfare of OFWs, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said that protocols are in place to ensure that any OFW facing arrest will be supported through legal representation and welfare services, including jail visits.

“To our beloved OFWs and their families, you can count on our sincere service and programs for your welfare under the Marcos Administration—including legal, medical, and financial assistance through the AKSYON Fund,” Cacdac said.

He cited as an example the recent dismissal of charges against 17 Filipinos detained in Qatar for illegal assembly—an outcome he attributed to the government’s coordinated efforts.

During a Senate hearing, Senator Imee Marcos raised concerns about the protection and due process rights of OFWs who may find themselves in situations similar to the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

In response, Secretary Cacdac emphasized that the DMW has mechanisms in place, including legal retainers and on-call lawyers, to assist OFWs immediately—such as visiting police stations and ensuring access to due process, as demonstrated in the case of the Qatar 17.

The AKSYON Fund complements the existing Legal Assistance Fund (LAF) under Republic Act No. 8042, as amended by RA 10022. It is intended to provide comprehensive legal services to migrant workers and Filipinos in distress overseas.

“There are about 1,198 cases being handled by our lawyers. While some countries voluntarily repatriate those who are sentenced, this often requires a formal agreement,” Cacdac said.

He concluded by reiterating President Marcos’ constant reminder to protect OFWs, especially in their most vulnerable moments.