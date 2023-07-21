Police raid in Pampanga house yields python, tiger, crocodiles 

The Philippine National Police in Lubao, Pampanga were surprised after they raided a house in the province for supposed unlicensed firearms.

Apart from firearms, the police discovered several species in the possession of the house owner such as a python, a tiger, and crocodiles.

In a GMA News report, the PNP-CIDG seized various firearms including an AR submachine gun, a Glock pistol, a .22 caliber magnum revolver, and a .22 caliber rifle without serial number.

The house raided belonged to a certain Dandel Valmoria.

“Wala syang LTOF, ‘di siya licensed gun owner. Bilin ng ating Chief PNP at director ng CIDG to intensify campaign against loose firearms para di ito magamit sa darating na eleksyon,” said CIDG Region 3 Chief Police Lieutenant Sancho Mercado.

Apart from guns, authorities also discovered a tiger, a Burmese python, serpent eagles, civet cats, and saltwater crocodiles.

“’Yung mother niya nag-signify ng intention to surrender the wildlife at ang maganda nito, inaksyunan ito agad ng ating PENRO,” Mercado said.

The suspect refused to grant an interview.

“Na-charge namin siya ng violation ng Republic Act No. 10591…Ang ano ng piskalya sa kanya ay no bail considering that he possesses more than three or more firearms,” said Mercado.