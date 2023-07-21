EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Isko Moreno, Paolo Contis ‘happy’ with Eat Bulaga high ratings 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The hosts of the new Eat Bulaga are elated over the news that their ratings are now picking up and even defeated the show of the original hosts ‘E.A.T’ with Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey De Leon.

In a GMA News report, Eat Bulaga had a rating of 4.0 on July 19, higher than “It’s Showtime” (3.3) and “E.A.T.” (3.0), based on overnight data from Nielsen.

Isko Moreno said that they will continue to give their best and happiness to their audience.

“Hindi n’yo kami iniwanan, ngayon ginawa n’yo pa kaming number one sa puso ninyo,” said Moreno.

“So basta ang sukli namin araw-araw, gusto namin masaya lang ang inyong afternoon habang kayo’y nanananghalian kasama namin kayo sa ‘Eat Bulaga,'” he added.

Paolo Contis also thanked all their supporters on the high ratings of their show despite the negativity and controversies.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

gas explosion bbc

WATCH: Massive gas explosion claims one life and injures 41 in Johannesburg, South Africa

3 hours ago
TFT NEWS ofw pass

Marcos kicks off pilot test of DMW mobile app ‘OFW Pass’, UAE among pilot areas 

4 hours ago
mayon

Phivolcs warns about lahar flow from Mayon due to Egay 

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 18T114024.849

Marcos to fly to Malaysia after 2nd SONA 

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button