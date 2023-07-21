Isko Moreno, Paolo Contis ‘happy’ with Eat Bulaga high ratings 

The hosts of the new Eat Bulaga are elated over the news that their ratings are now picking up and even defeated the show of the original hosts ‘E.A.T’ with Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey De Leon.

In a GMA News report, Eat Bulaga had a rating of 4.0 on July 19, higher than “It’s Showtime” (3.3) and “E.A.T.” (3.0), based on overnight data from Nielsen.

Isko Moreno said that they will continue to give their best and happiness to their audience.

“Hindi n’yo kami iniwanan, ngayon ginawa n’yo pa kaming number one sa puso ninyo,” said Moreno.

“So basta ang sukli namin araw-araw, gusto namin masaya lang ang inyong afternoon habang kayo’y nanananghalian kasama namin kayo sa ‘Eat Bulaga,'” he added.

Paolo Contis also thanked all their supporters on the high ratings of their show despite the negativity and controversies.