Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez officially Split, reports confirm

Ariana Grande has officially announced her split from her husband Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage. The news, first reported by TMZ and confirmed by People, has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and among Grande’s devoted fan base.

A source close to the couple revealed to TMZ, “Ariana and Dalton have quietly separated earlier this year and have been working on their friendship.”

They had been working on their friendship in recent months but ultimately decided to end their romantic relationship.

The announcement comes just days after Grande was seen without her wedding ring while attending a tennis match at Wimbledon.

The couple’s separation was reportedly influenced by the challenges posed by their demanding careers and geographical distance.

Grande, who has been filming the screen adaptation of the musical “Wicked” in London, found herself separated from Gomez, who needed to remain in Los Angeles for his real estate work. Their attempts to sustain a long-distance marriage ultimately proved unsuccessful, according to the source.

The source explained, “Their differing locations and schedules became an obstacle they couldn’t overcome.”

Despite the decision to part ways, both Grande and Gomez have spoken fondly of each other.

During their marriage, Gomez had been a supportive and loving partner, with Grande describing him as her “number one fan.”

The couple had initially started dating in January 2020 and got engaged just 11 months later. Their wedding, held in May 2021, was an intimate affair with fewer than 20 guests in attendance.