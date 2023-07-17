Netizen draws flak for posting video invading Lea Salonga’s dressing room

The uploader of the viral video of broadway superstar Lea Salonga is now gaining backlash and criticisms from netizens.

The uploader identified as Christopher Carpila tried to get the sympathy of the netizens by stating that Salonga was rude for not entertaining their request for a photo during a show.

“Gusto ko lang po ipost, bahala na po kayo humusga,” Carpila wrote.

In the video, Salonga was surprised to see fans in her dressing room while she was at the Broadway musical ‘Here Lies Love’.

“Who are you? I’m so sorry. I don’t know you,” Salonga said.

“I’m just a fan,” a woman in the video said.

Salonga then replied and said that they were not on the guest list and they are not allowed to enter dressing rooms.

“You have to go to the door, I’m sorry. But if I allow this now, other people are going to take advantage of this,” Salonga said.

A woman then told Salonga that she is acquainted with G Toengi and they were co-producers of the show.

“Mas malala pa kasi para kaming mga basurang pinagtabuyan sa harap ng taong andoon,” Carpilla wrote.

But netizens defended Salonga and insisted that it was Carpilla’s group who actually violated Salonga’s privacy.

“You were the one who was inappropriate. You also videoed her INSIDE her dressing room without her consent. And posted it too. You should be ashamed of yourselves,” a netizen said.

“Respect someones privacy po. Kahit naman po tayo we have our own limited space. At may protocols.. Miss Lea is very professional,” another netizen commented.

“Mali ka. You should respect her boundaries. Her dressing room is her private space. Buti nfa di ka pina security. Sa’ yo kaya gawin yan? Hindi porke kapwa Pilipino eh makakalusot ka na,” another one said.