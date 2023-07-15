Fil-Am Actress Ana Cruz Kayne stuns in modern Filipiniana at “Barbie” premieres

Filipino-American actress Ana Cruz Kayne has been turning heads at the “Barbie” pink carpet events in Los Angeles and London, showcasing her Filipino heritage through modern Filipiniana fashion by designer Dennis Lustico.

At the Los Angeles premiere, Ana wowed the crowd in an all-pink Balintawak ensemble. The outfit featured an embellished terno top and a glamorous floor-length fringe skirt, earning praise as the “dreamiest balintawak.” Ana expressed her gratitude to Dennis for creating the stunning attire.

For the European premiere in London, Ana opted for a nude terno top adorned with leaf appliques, paired with a mid-length mermaid cut skirt. The ensemble, featuring butterfly sleeves, was aptly described by Dennis as “a butterfly in Barbie’s court.”

In an interview, Ana shared that wearing Filipino-inspired outfits in the movie allowed her to honor her family and their Filipino heritage. In one of the film’s scenes, Ana even wore a printed terno dress with butterfly sleeves, sparking excitement and appreciation among Filipino viewers.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, “Barbie” stars a stellar cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Dua Lipa, and Will Ferrell. The film is set to hit Philippine cinemas on July 19, following the decision of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) to allow its release despite concerns over China’s nine-dash-line map.

While Vietnam recently banned the movie over a similar issue, Filipino fans eagerly anticipate the arrival of “Barbie” to celebrate the representation of Filipino culture on the silver screen.