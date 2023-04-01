EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

BTS’ J-Hope officially enlists in the army

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos10 hours ago

Courtesy of: BTS (방탄소년단)

J-Hope of South Korea’s BTS, has officially enlisted to join the Army, according to the band’s agency BigHit on Saturday.

In a statement of BigHit on Weverse, it said: “J-Hope will be enlisting in the Army as an active-duty soldier to fulfill his mandatory military service.”

weverse
Courtesy of: BigHit Music/Weverse

However, there will be no separate event for fans on the day of his enlistment.

The date and location of the military unit where the K-pop star will be serving have not been revealed.

Moreover, BigHit urged fans to refrain from visiting the site to prevent safety accidents caused by overcrowding.

“Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts,” it stated.

J-Hope is the second member of BTS to join in the military, following the oldest member, Jin, who began his military service in December.

