Liza Soberano ‘hurt’ by Ogie Diaz’s remarks, accused ex-manager of tarnishing her name

Liza Soberano has admitted that she was hurt by the remarks of her former talent manager Ogie Diaz who responded on the controversies hounding the actress.

Ogie previously expressed his dismay over the content of Liza’s Youtube vlog.

“Nabasa ko rin na in the last two years, correct me if I’m wrong, na hindi na kumukolekta ng komisyon si Tito Ogie mo. Is that right? Is that wrong,” Boy Abunda asked.

Liza disagreed and said that it was not true.

“It actually hurts me that he’s making up those lies about me,” Liza said.

“I feel like he’s trying to make it seem like I wasn’t profitable in the past two years that we were working together when he knows the truth. He knows my pains. He knows the things that I felt were – the things that were mishandled and stuff like that,” Liza explained.

“I feel like he’s trying to tarnish my name,” Liza accused Ogie.

Liza on the other hand said that Ogie agreed to lower down his commission from Liza’s talent fees. But she refuted claims that Ogie is no longer accepting commissions from her.

“I don’t want to bring this up but he still gets commissions from some of the endorsements of mine that still fell under the time that I was under contract with him even though he has no more obligations. We told him that he has no more obligations towards me in those endorsements,” she said.

“Literally, last month we gave him a paycheck for an endorsement that was renewed before our contract ended and kahit na wala na po siyang ginagawa for that, we gave him his commission because that’s what’s right. I wouldn’t breach my contract,” the actress added.

“So that was the last time you paid commission to your Tito Ogie,” follow-up na tanong ni Tito Boy. Sagot ni Liza: “He’s going to get another one this week.”

Liza added that she and Ogie parted ways without ill feelings.

“Nagtatampo po ako sa kanya kasi, even a few weeks before ko ni-release po ‘yung vlog ko – actually nung blinackout ko ‘yung social media ko – nag-message pa po siya… kasi akala niya na-hack ako,” Liza said.

“So, we were ok. So, I don’t understand why he is choosing to fight me. It feels like he is trying to fight me or trying to ruin me when I never said a single bad thing about him,” she added.

“Anak pa man din ‘yung tawag niya sa akin. Gagawin niya ba ‘yun sa mga anak niya? Would have done that to his daughters? He has five daughters,” Liza accused Ogie.