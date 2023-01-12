EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: Celeste Cortesi slays in Miss Universe 2022 swimsuit prelims

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 seconds ago

Miss Universe Philippines Celeste Cortesi slayed the runway during the swimsuit round of the Miss Universe 2022 swimsuit preliminary competition in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States.

The 88 contestants walked the runway in a two-piece bikini, with some contestants adding statements and advocacies in their capes during the show.

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu was among the hosts of the preliminaries, describing Celeste as a model with an interest in real estate.

“Celeste is a 25-year-old model with an interest in real estate, but nothing is more important to her than the work she does in a poor rural community, educating parents on how to raise and feed their children,” Sandhu said.

In a video posted on her Instagram, Celeste said she wanted to be authentic and share her story with the universe.

“It’s my honor to represent the Philippines, and I really wanted to step into this competition wanting to be authentic, wanting to be myself, and share my story with others,” she added.

Celeste is vying for the Philippines’ 5th Miss Universe crown. The Philippines currently has four Miss Universe titleholders: Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

Before joining Miss Universe Philippines, Celeste was crowned Miss Earth Philippines in 2018 and placed in the Top 8 of the competition.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

OnPassive Metro Station

Dubai’s Al Safa metro station rebranded as ONPASSIVE for next 10 years

15 hours ago
iStock 1072286960

UAE announces AED100,000 fine for healthcare professionals practicing without valid license

16 hours ago
Photo from Ninoy Aquino International Airport MIAA FB page

NAIA security guard recognized for returning bag with belongings worth P1.4 million

19 hours ago
GLT Ayala

WATCH: Philippine treasures in Louvre Abu Dhabi reveal deep, gold-rich past of OFWs

19 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button