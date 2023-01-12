LOOK: Celeste Cortesi slays in Miss Universe 2022 swimsuit prelims

Miss Universe Philippines Celeste Cortesi slayed the runway during the swimsuit round of the Miss Universe 2022 swimsuit preliminary competition in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States.

The 88 contestants walked the runway in a two-piece bikini, with some contestants adding statements and advocacies in their capes during the show.

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu was among the hosts of the preliminaries, describing Celeste as a model with an interest in real estate.

“Celeste is a 25-year-old model with an interest in real estate, but nothing is more important to her than the work she does in a poor rural community, educating parents on how to raise and feed their children,” Sandhu said.

In a video posted on her Instagram, Celeste said she wanted to be authentic and share her story with the universe.

“It’s my honor to represent the Philippines, and I really wanted to step into this competition wanting to be authentic, wanting to be myself, and share my story with others,” she added.

Celeste is vying for the Philippines’ 5th Miss Universe crown. The Philippines currently has four Miss Universe titleholders: Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

Before joining Miss Universe Philippines, Celeste was crowned Miss Earth Philippines in 2018 and placed in the Top 8 of the competition.