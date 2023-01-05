McCoy De Leon confirms split with Elisse Joson, denies cheating speculations

Actor McCoy De Leon has apologized to his former partner, Elisse Joson, and anyone else who may have been affected by their breakup.

In a statement on his Instagram account on Wednesday, De Leon denied that a third party was involved in the relationship and explained that he gave up on Joson because he couldn’t handle the problems between them anymore.

He also asked for understanding and reiterated that there was no other person involved in the breakup.

“Sorry po pasensya na po sa inyong lahat,” McCoy said.

“Hindi po totoo yung mga convo na kumakalat. Hindi po ako yun. Pasensya na po ulit,” he added.

“Wala po involve na ibang tao ang pinaka rason kaya kami naghiwalay. Sana po maniwala kayo.Hindi ko po intensyon na manakit ng tao o manloko. Sadyang dumating lang po sa point na sobrang bigat lang ng problema kaya po ako sumuko,” he said.

McCoy recently reiterated his love for his daughter with Elisse and said that he loves her so much.

The two started as a love team in the reality show Pinoy Big Brother. The two started their relationship in 2017 but separated in 2018. The two however got reunited in 2021 and announced that they were expecting their first child.