Vlogger Donnalyn Bartolome slammed for ‘kanto-style’ birthday party

Vlogger Donnalyn Bartolome has been criticized for holding a “kanto-themed” birthday party after she uploaded it on her YouTube channel on August 11.

The 34-minute video was the second trending upload on the YouTube as it featured Donnalyn having fun celebrating her birthday last July 9 with friends that include fellow celebrities like Richard Juan, Paul Salas, Mikee Quintos, and Awra Briguela, and social media personalities Zeinab Harake and Jelai Andres and it was also a roadside celebration that featured “street food, monobloc chairs, karaoke and a cake made out of burnt rice.”

“Pinakasimple pero pinakamasayang birthday ko (My simplest but happiest birthday). My Kanto Birthday Party is not just a concept, this was my life when I left home abroad where my life was comfortable,” she said.

Bartolome had also released a vlog on her “kanto birthday party” via her YouTube channel last Aug. 11 which drew mixed reactions from netizens, with some calling out Bartolome’s “irresponsible” birthday theme and took offense and called Donnalyn as “privileged” and “out of touch” as she celebrated her special day with the street-style theme.

Bartolome was also recently called out for “enabling pedophilic culture” due to her sexy baby-themed photo shoot last month and her table set-up was casual and relaxed where she and her guests “were seen having a drinking spree while enjoying a karaoke session.”

Some guests were dressed or were carrying designer items while Donnalyn was gifted with expensive brands.