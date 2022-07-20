EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Cristy Fermin alleges AJ Raval is pregnant with Aljur Abrenica’s child

Staff Report

Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin is confident to disclose that sexy actress and controversial online personality AJ Raval is pregnant. The father of her child allegedly is Aljur Abrenica.

Cristy said she is 100% sure about AJ’s pregnancy during an episode of her online show ‘Showbiz Now Na’.

“Ito naman ay bibitiwan natin at ito naman ay ipupusta natin ng siyento porsyento. Totoo po mga ka-chika, nagdadalang-tao po si AJ Raval,” Cristy said.

RELATED STORY: AJ Raval says relationship with Aljur Abrenica ‘not yet official’

Cristy added that Aljur is ready to take responsibility as the father but she is not sure about the legal challenges the couple may encounter since Aljur is not yet legally separated from his wife Kylie Padilla.

“Yung paninindigan tungkol sa pagkakaanak, alam kong lalaking-lalaki si Aljur. Kaya niya ‘yan. Pananagutan niya ang kanilang produkto ni AJ. Ang nakaka-nerbyos, baka mamaya, may magsulsol kay Kylie Padilla. Hindi pa napapawalang-bisa ang kasal nila,” she said.

Cristy noted that AJ’s pregnancy was also the reason why the young star could no longer finish her projects and commitments.

READ ON: AJ Raval responds to bashers after viral Valentine photo with Aljur Abrenica

“Hindi po kasi makapagsisinungaling ang mga taong malapit sa kanila, na aming source tungkol sa isyung ito. Totoo po na nagdadalang-tao si AJ. Kaya ‘yung pelikula niyang sinimulan, hindi na itinuloy. Naaano lang ba ako, sayang ‘tong batang ito,” Cristy said.

AJ and Aljur have yet to confirm nor deny the pregnancy issue. They also haven’t officially confirmed their relationship in public.

