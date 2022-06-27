Ken Chan supports Rita Daniela after her pregnancy announcement

Actor Ken Chan has expressed his love and support to onscreen partner Rita Daniela after her pregnancy announcement.

Ken Chan vowed that he will always be present whenever she needs him and posted on his social media accounts a heartfelt message for his on-screen partner sending his well-wishes to Daniela and her child on his Instagram page yesterday, June 26.

“Miracles are worth their weight in gold, if not many times more. I’m here if you need anything at all, as a friend, as someone you can always rely on. I pray to God for the utmost positivity, protection, support and love to surround you and your baby.” he wrote.

“As a friend, as someone who cares, I’ll always be here for you no matter what. You’ve always been incredible and strong, and certainly, You. You’ve got this, and without a doubt, you will only continue on to be that much more incredible, always. I am so proud of you @missritadaniel,” he added.

Rita revealed her pregnancy on her Instagram page recently while Chan and Daniela were recently speculated to have had a misunderstanding, when they went on their separate projects after their 2021 TV series “Ang Dalawang Ikaw.”