Bea Alonzo now proud owner of apartment in Spain

Actress Bea Alonzo has become the proud owner of an apartment in Madrid.

The actress bought the apartment in Madrid, Spain, after spending days looking out for a one in the city. She posted about it on her YouTube channel yesterday, May 14, which incidentally was the 100th episode on her channel.

RELATED STORY: Bea Alonzo willing to say yes to Dominic Roque’s marriage proposal

“It has always been my dream to own an apartment in Europe for my family. And finally, it happened!. After many years of hard work, and weighing things whether I should buy or not, I have decided to just take a leap and do it!,“” she said.

Alonzo had been looking for an apartment since last year. She however said she will not become a Spanish citizen.

READ ON: Bea Alonzo, Alden Richards to star in GMA-7’s Philippine adaptation of K-drama favorite ‘Start Up’

“Recently, nagpunta ako sa (I went to) Madrid and a lot of you have speculated that it was for work but it was actually not for work,” she said. “It’s very personal and since you have seen me grow here sa YouTube, parang hindi na ko mahihiyang i-share ito sa inyo (I feel like I am not shy anymore to share this with you) and I’m quite excited actually to inspire you even more.”

“My overall experience doon sa apartment hunting namin in Madrid is it was exciting but very tiring, only because we only had four days to do it. Para akong nag-tour sa different neighborhoods sa Madrid. It’s a good thing. I have fallen in love more with it.”