Mariel Padilla rejoices with Robin Padilla’s senate rank

Former television host and vlogger Mariel Padilla couldn’t help but rejoice over the victory of her husband Robin Padilla in the senatorial race.

Robin is currently leading the race with over 25 million votes, ahead of veteran lawmakers and politicians.

Loren Legarda is at second place with 23,374,825 votes while broadcaster Raffy Tulfo at the third spot with 22,589,291 votes.

“My Senator is #1. we are beyond grateful!!! Pilipinas, maraming maraming salamat,” Mariel wrote as caption.

Other celebrities congratulated Mariel like RR Enriquez.

Martin Nievera and Charlene Gonzales also cheered for Mariel and Robin.

“Congratulations Senator! Congrats Ma!!!! We love you,” Alex Gonzaga said.

