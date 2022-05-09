Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Robin Padilla leads senatorial race, trends on Twitter

Twitter users are in disbelief as actor Robin Padilla leads the 2022 senatorial race in the partial and unofficial count of the Comelec transparency server.

Padilla so far has over 17 million votes followed by returning senator Loren Legarda.

Survey frontrunner Raffy Tulfo is at third place.

Win Gatchalian and Chiz Escudero round up the Top 5.

Completing the Magic 12 are Mark Villar, Alan Peter Cayetano, Migz Zubiri, Joel Villanueva, Risa Hontiveros, JV Ejercito and Jinggoy Estrada.

“Pilipinas, tangina niyo. mapa bbm o leni supporter ka man, i think we can all agree that robin padilla doesn’t deserve his place, while CHEL DIOKNO on the other hand, deserves to be in the magic 12,” a Twitter user said.

“Deleting this in a few hours but ROBIN PADILLA?? LEADING THE SENATORIAL RACE? You know what, I dont want to see uneducated filipinos complaining in the future. You elect a clown, expect a circus. Walang dapat sisihin kundi mga sarili niyo,” another one said.

