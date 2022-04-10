Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu confirms guesting stint at grand finals of Miss Universe Philippines 2022

Reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu will be a guest at Miss Universe Philippines 2022 finals.

She will make a special appearance at the pageant.

In a statement, the Miss Universe Philippines Organization said Harnaaz Sandhu from India will be the guest of the pageant on April 30 at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

“The whole country is excited to welcome our Miss Universe,” the management said.

Earlier in December, Harnaaz was crowned the new queen at the Miss Universe pageant.

Besides Sandhu, former Miss Universe titleholders Iris Mittenaere of France and Demi-Leigh Tebow of South Africa will visit the Philippines for the pageant alongside Pia Wurtzbach.

As many as 32 beauty queens are vying for the crown.