Three Miss Universe winners to host Miss Universe Philippines 2022

Three Miss Universe winners will be hosting the 2022 edition of Miss Universe Philippines.

Pia Wurtzbach, Iris Mittenaere, and Demi-Leigh Tebow have been announced as this year’s host in the grand coronation night set in SM Mall of Asia on April 30.

Fifty ladies from all over the Philippines will be competing for the coveted crown.

“You’re in for a phenomenal show, Universe! Introducing our hosts for the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Finals, April 30,” the organization said in a post.

The next winner will replace Miss Universe 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez who landed at the 2021 Miss Universe Top 5 finals.

The candidates now finished their introduction, swimsuit, and runway challenges.

